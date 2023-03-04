Rest Stop project a means for corruption, says Chennithala

March 04, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KALPETTA

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that the government has set the stage for corruption by providing ownership of its prime land in cities to private individuals for the Rest Stop project, a project to set up wayside amenity centres across the State for travellers.

Addressing mediapersons in Palakkad on Saturday, Mr. Chennithala said that Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Limited (OKIHL) would execute the project under NoRKA-Roots in association with expatriate Keralites.

Mr. Chennithala said, while he was Leader of the Opposition in 2021, he had caught the Left Democratic Front government redhanded for handing over the ownership of one acre of government property to a private individual flouting norms.

The government had stopped the project after it was revealed in the public domain but again it was trying to revive the project by handing over 150 acres of prime plots adjacent to National and State highways at 30 locations across the State, Mr. Chennithala said showing what he termed government orders.

An order for executing the project had been issued in a secret manner, Mr. Chennithala said adding that, as per the order, private allottees could mortgage land even in foreign banks for cash to set up restrooms.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, though the proposal had been rejected by the Revenue department. It was the brainchild of his former Principal Secretary and was against the stance of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, Mr. Chennithala said.

The government claimed OKIHL was a public company with private participation. He said that if a private individual took a loan after mortgaging the land to a financial institution and failed to repay it, it would attach the government property.