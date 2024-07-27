Responsible tourism mission opens packages for Vaikom

The Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society has opened bookings for its Vaikom Village Life Experience Tour Packages.

An official statement recently said the packages are designed to immerse visitors in the rich culture, traditions, and rural livelihoods of Vaikom. The journey begins at the historic Vaikom Mahadeva Temple and includes visits to significant sites from the Vaikom Satyagraha, a Shikara boat ride, and explorations through charming villages of the region. Guests will also enjoy a visit to the vibrant art street in Maravanthuruth.

Additionally, the package offers an opportunity to savour ethnic cuisine prepared in local village homes. For more information, contact 9633992977.

