ADVERTISEMENT

Responsible tourism mission opens packages for Vaikom

Published - July 27, 2024 07:07 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society has opened bookings for its Vaikom Village Life Experience Tour Packages.

An official statement recently said the packages are designed to immerse visitors in the rich culture, traditions, and rural livelihoods of Vaikom. The journey begins at the historic Vaikom Mahadeva Temple and includes visits to significant sites from the Vaikom Satyagraha, a Shikara boat ride, and explorations through charming villages of the region. Guests will also enjoy a visit to the vibrant art street in Maravanthuruth.

Additionally, the package offers an opportunity to savour ethnic cuisine prepared in local village homes. For more information, contact 9633992977.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US