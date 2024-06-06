Responsible Tourism Mission highlights no plastic while travelling

Highlighting the theme No Plastic While Travelling and hosting women-friendly tour packages and eco-friendly programmes across the State, Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society (KRTMS) has celebrated World Environment Day.

Several women-friendly tour companies announced their decision not to use plastic objects, especially bottles, during their trips.

Noting that eco conservation and tourism are interlinked, KRTMS CEO K. Rupeshkumar lauded the responsible tourism units for their wide range of activities on the day. Green Acres Farm, Kozhikode, one of the women-friendly units of Responsible Tourism Society, planted saplings. Its functionaries decided against giving plastic bottles and carry bags to guests at the organisation’s homestay and mud-house. Instead, the services will stick to eco-friendly materials, they added.

Similar announcements were made by Wayanad-based Chithrasalabham Tour Company, and Grass Roots Journeys in Kottayam. Further, ‘Let’s Go For A Camp’ will provide only refilling bottles. Earthen Pull Villa of Kanthallur in Idukki and Escape Now, a women-friendly tour company, too announced plastic-free measures.

At Athirappilly in Thrissur district, Responsible Tourism Society carried out a drive promoting menstrual cups in place of sanitary napkins. The chief activity at Ponnani in Malappuram district was providing shades to travellers. Kavanattinkara in Kottayam district saw planting of saplings by the residents in association with the village panchayat. Similar programmes were held in Kasaragod, Idukki, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Launched in 2008 to promote sustainable and inclusive tourism initiatives, Responsible Tourism in Kerala has evolved into a massive grass-root level movement having 25,188 registered units currently, of which 17,632 units are either owned or led by women.