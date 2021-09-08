Responsible investment and industry needed: Minister

Thrissur

08 September 2021 22:42 IST

Rajeeve interacts with entrepreneurs in Thrissur

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve has said that ‘responsible investment and responsible industry’ is the policy of the government.

He was addressing a Meet-the-Minster programme held here on Tuesday to interact with entrepreneurs and those who aspire to start business.

“A three-member committee has been appointed to study and check whether we need any modifications in the existing rules related to industries. The committee will submit the report in three months,” the Minister said adding people can present their suggestions before the committee.

Necessary changes will be made according to the report.

Even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, 3,247 small and medium industries have registered in the State after the new government took charge.

They have generated an investment of ₹373 crore and job opportunities for 13,209 people in the State.

It proves that an industry-friendly atmosphere prevails in the State.

Such adalats have to be conducted by the Minister when officials fail to function effectively. Already such adalats have been held in six districts, he said.

An amount of ₹1.23 crore for 18 people were distributed as subsidies for industries at the function.

The Minister released ‘Enterprising’, a project report of the Department of Industries for the coming five years in Thrissur district.

The Minister considered 92 complaints at the adalat.