Respite for fishers from loan repayment

Respite of six months to repay loans

The Cabinet on Wednesday granted families of seafaring fishers a respite of six months to repay the loans they had availed themselves of for fishing operations, housing, education, marriage of wards, and medical treatment.

The moratorium on repayment of loans will kick in with retrospective effect from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022. The suspension of repayment is for loans availed till December 31, 2008. The Cabinet also barred lenders from recovering the mortgages or impounding property put up as collateral for bank loans by the fishers.

The government has sanctioned post-graduate in pathology courses for the Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences, Palakkad. It has created three teaching posts (associate professor, assistant professor and senior resident) for the new course.

The Cabinet upgraded the Government High School, Kanjirapally-Kunnumbhagam, as a sports school. It has allocated Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board funds to create the necessary sporting infrastructure.

It has vested 155.89 acres of government land at Veyalloor village in Thonackal with the KSIDC subsidiary, Kerala Life Sciences Industries Parks Pvt Ltd, to start a life sciences park on the campus.

The Cabinet decided to give a government job to the widow of M. Rajesh, a snake catcher who worked for the Forest Department on a contract basis and was bitten fatally by a venomous snake. It created a supernumerary post to appoint Rajesh’s wife, Rekha Rajesh.

The Cabinet also extended the tenure of National Savings Director S. Manu for three years from January 17.