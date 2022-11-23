Respite for crisis-ridden Steel Complex in Kozhikode

November 23, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

There is some respite for the crisis-ridden SAIL-SCL Kerala Ltd., a joint venture of Steel Authority of India Ltd. and the Kerala government, located at Cheruvannur here, which is reportedly facing the threat of a public auction.

According to sources, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has asked Canara Bank to file a response to the Kerala government’s plea seeking more time for repayment of a loan the company had taken in 2015. At a hearing held on Wednesday, the bank was asked to file the report on December 7.

The company has not been able to pay back the ₹45-crore loan that was used to install a TMT bar re-rolling mill. The mill had ended up in losses, and production at the facility was stopped later. Now, the company has to pay back around ₹107 crore. The NCLT took up the case after the bank approached it seeking the views of the Union and State governments on recovering the amount. It was reported that if the Union and State governments did not intervene to seek more time for repayment, and production did not resume, the institution may have to be completely closed down. The bank may appoint a receiver, and the company land and other facilities may have to be put up for auction.

The company, earlier known as Steel Complex under the State government, was made a joint venture during the United Progressive Alliance government’s tenure in 2008, after SAIL acquired 50% of its stakes. The re-rolling mill was installed thereafter. The production of billet metal using electric arch furnace was stopped. The billets manufactured at SAIL’s Bhilai plant were brought here, and production of TMT bars was launched. However, it was stopped in 2016. The company that had around 700 permanent staff and 300 temporary staff in the 90s, has only around 30 people on its rolls right now. They have not been getting their salary regularly too.

