Respite for capital as positive cases fall to 182

157 get through contact, 17 health workers also infected

The capital had some respite on Monday as the COVID-19 cases recorded a considerable fall compared to the previous two days, with 182 people testing positive.

The reduction in cases could be attributed to the less number of samples tested. Results of 748 samples only were received on Monday. Two deaths were also recorded - those of a 67-year old Pazhayakada native and a 70-year-old Parassala native- taking the total death toll in the district to 62. Seventeen health workers tested positive for the disease on Monday.

A total of 170 people recovered from the illness on Monday in the district.

As many as 157 people contracted the virus through local transmission, making up 86% of the total cases. The source of infection in 32 of these cases were unknown. Seventeen of those who tested positive were under observation at their homes, while six of them had returned from other States.

As many as 887 people were newly put under observation, while 1,624 completed the observation period without any symptoms. A total of 287 people were admitted into various hospitals, while 370 were discharged. On Monday, 336 samples were sent for tests.

After a slew of cases in the Poojappura Central Jail, COVID-19 spread has been detected in another jail in the district. Nine cases were reported among the inmates of the Karmana Special Sub jail on Monday.

In addition to cases from the coastal region, cases were also reported from within the city, in places like Karamana (4 cases), Kaimanam (3), Kaithamukku (3) and Kowdiar (3). Cases were also reported from more areas from the coastal region, including Mulloor, Kanjiramkulam, Pulluvila and Poovar. Cases have also been reported from isolated pockets in the rural regions of the district. That a few of these do not have a clear source of infection could be a cause of concern for the health officials.

Charged

The city police charged cases under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance against 25 people for various violations. Action was also taken against 152 people for not wearing masks and 18 others for not following social distancing norms. A total fine amount of ₹39,400 was collected from them.