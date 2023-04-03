Respect teaching as a profession enough to prompt youngsters into choosing it as a career: expert

April 03, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The teaching profession should be valued and respected so that young people will want to take it up as a career, Jonna Kangas, adjunct professor, University of Helsinki, Finland, has said.

There was also need to retain teachers by supporting them, and understanding their needs, she said, giving a talk on ‘Teacher education paradigms and recent developments in Finland’ on the last day of the first Kerala School Education Congress here on Monday.

Prof. Kangas said though the trend of young people not wanting to choose teaching as a career existed globally including in Nordic countries, Finland witnessed a transformation in its educative system thanks to the reforms in all sectors of education from 2013.

Teacher education programmes were evaluated and renewed every second year in Finland. Core curriculums too were reformed every 10 years throughout the education system.

The curriculum had been changed to adapt to the 21st century through transversal competencies—skills that would help them understand human life and to improve it, how to help others, and fulfil one’s role in society. Besides thinking and learning, these also included digital and cultural competence.

Finnish education system was public, with few private schools. It was also free for all.

Assessment in Finland was not standardised and as centralised as in other countries. Students had tests, and some standardised assessments such as the matriculation exam at the end of their upper secondary education, she said.

Elaborating on early childhood education, Prof. Kangas said Finland was not teaching children to read, write, and do Mathematics on paper; they learnt all this without paper. Children were very eager to go to school and happy to learn.

She also spoke about ‘playful’ learning in which both students and teachers together ‘do,’ construct, and share, unlike in material play or play-based learning. Children in playful learning were active learners while teachers used best available tools to support learning.

On the question of improving training of teachers, Prof. Kangas said the most important thing was to have a vision of how education should look in the future. Here, views of students, teachers, parents, school authorities, policy-makers, and other stakeholders should be taken into consideration. Global collaborations too should be considered for development of education.

In the Finland scenario, teachers evaluated not only children but also their own teaching style and pedagogical competencies to decide the next step in their development, she said, highlighting on the 1000+ model, the blended teacher training scheme for training more than 1,000 teachers a year than Finland’s pre-COVID usual of 330.

Assistant and teaching assistants working in schools and substitute teachers were trained in blended mode—they would work in school and study in universities. Classroom-based instruction would be for one week, and they would return to their schools for continuing work for three weeks, and do online assignments and work-oriented tasks, said Prof. Kangas who led the 1,000+ programme.