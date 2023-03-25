ADVERTISEMENT

Respect High Court ruling on Kerala University, says Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

March 25, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Raj Bhavan yet to decide on appealing against the Single Bench verdict; Left claims moral victory

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said he respected the Kerala High Court ruling that quashed his orders to constitute a search-cum-selection committee for the next Vice-Chancellor and withdraw 15 Senate members in Kerala University.

Pointing out that society is governed by the rule of law, he said judgments made by the judiciary deserved all respect and should be implemented, he told mediapersons on Saturday.

Despite Raj Bhavan reportedly receiving legal opinion on the issue, it is yet to decide on whether to appeal against the verdict.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Single Bench of Justice Sathish Ninan found the constitution of the search-cum-selection committee and the appointment of its convener to be not in accordance with Section 10(1) of the Kerala University Act, 1974. It was also observed the constitution of the committee was not in accordance with the Kerala University First Statutes.

Deviation from norms

Besides, while the norms prescribed appointing a convener from one among the three members of the committee, Raj Bhavan chose one of the two nominees as the convener.

Referring to the Raj Bhavan order withdrawing its nominees in the Senate, the court noted that the nominee is not a mere mouthpiece or an agent, and his actions need to be in accordance with law. It found the order was not based on any reason, but rather founded on prejudice. “The Chancellor was under a misconception regarding the role of nominee, which also contributed to the arbitrary action,” the judgment stated.

The Left-aligned Syndicate and Senate members, on the other hand, claimed a “moral victory” in their tussle with the Governor.

According to Syndicate member K.H. Babujan, the ruling vindicated their stance towards the contentious decisions made by Raj Bhavan. “The university is bound by its responsibilities to ensure the V-C selection process adhered to the prescribed norms. Any violation would have led to litigation and probably resulted in the process being nullified as seen in the case of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University,” he said.

Federation of University Teachers Association (FUTA) said the ruling upheld democratic procedures and is bound to bolster the ongoing efforts being made to enhance standards in universities in the State. It is also a befitting reply to those who are engaged in spreading canards against these State-run universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / Governor

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US