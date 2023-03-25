Respect High Court ruling on Kerala University, says Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

March 25, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said he respected the Kerala High Court ruling that quashed his orders to constitute a search-cum-selection committee for the next Vice-Chancellor and withdraw 15 Senate members in Kerala University.

Pointing out that society is governed by the rule of law, he said judgments made by the judiciary deserved all respect and should be implemented, he told mediapersons on Saturday.

Despite Raj Bhavan reportedly receiving legal opinion on the issue, it is yet to decide on whether to appeal against the verdict.

The Single Bench of Justice Sathish Ninan found the constitution of the search-cum-selection committee and the appointment of its convener to be not in accordance with Section 10(1) of the Kerala University Act, 1974. It was also observed the constitution of the committee was not in accordance with the Kerala University First Statutes.

Deviation from norms

Besides, while the norms prescribed appointing a convener from one among the three members of the committee, Raj Bhavan chose one of the two nominees as the convener.

Referring to the Raj Bhavan order withdrawing its nominees in the Senate, the court noted that the nominee is not a mere mouthpiece or an agent, and his actions need to be in accordance with law. It found the order was not based on any reason, but rather founded on prejudice. “The Chancellor was under a misconception regarding the role of nominee, which also contributed to the arbitrary action,” the judgment stated.

The Left-aligned Syndicate and Senate members, on the other hand, claimed a “moral victory” in their tussle with the Governor.

According to Syndicate member K.H. Babujan, the ruling vindicated their stance towards the contentious decisions made by Raj Bhavan. “The university is bound by its responsibilities to ensure the V-C selection process adhered to the prescribed norms. Any violation would have led to litigation and probably resulted in the process being nullified as seen in the case of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University,” he said.

Federation of University Teachers Association (FUTA) said the ruling upheld democratic procedures and is bound to bolster the ongoing efforts being made to enhance standards in universities in the State. It is also a befitting reply to those who are engaged in spreading canards against these State-run universities.