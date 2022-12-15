  1. EPaper
Resource room opened at Kannur school

December 15, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The higher secondary school at Chovva opened a resource room on the campus as part of a unique initiative to support differently abled children.

The resource room is meant for organising special education programmes. Instructions and homework assistance will be provided to differently abled children at the facility.

District Collector S. Chandrasekar inaugurated the resource room at the school.

Speaking on the occasion, headmaster K.K. Vinod Kumar said children with disabilities should be trained in the least restrictive environment, and that the resource room would meet that requirement.

He said classes would be conducted at the resource room for 36 differently abled children on two days a week under the guidance of a resource person.

PTA president K. Sunil and Chovva Education Society president T.K. Jayaraman were present.

