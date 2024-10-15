Resource centres set up in landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

The Department of Public Education in association with UNICEF and Samagra Shiksha, Kerala (SSK), has opened local resource centres in the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad.

As many as 15 centres have been set up in Vellarmala, Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas. They will be beneficial for students from pre-primary to higher secondary levels.

The centres would offer educational support, life skill training, personality development programmes, subject-specific assistance, and training in arts and sports, S. Anil Kumar, district project coordinator, SSK, said.

Educational volunteers have been appointed to facilitate the initiatives. To ensure effective operation, a district coordination committee comprising representatives from local governance, district administration, elected officials, and cultural activists had been constituted, he said.

