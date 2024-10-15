GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Resource centres set up in landslide-hit areas in Wayanad

Published - October 15, 2024 07:06 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Public Education in association with UNICEF and Samagra Shiksha, Kerala (SSK), has opened local resource centres in the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad.

As many as 15 centres have been set up in Vellarmala, Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas. They will be beneficial for students from pre-primary to higher secondary levels.

The centres would offer educational support, life skill training, personality development programmes, subject-specific assistance, and training in arts and sports, S. Anil Kumar, district project coordinator, SSK, said.

Educational volunteers have been appointed to facilitate the initiatives. To ensure effective operation, a district coordination committee comprising representatives from local governance, district administration, elected officials, and cultural activists had been constituted, he said.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Related Topics

disaster management / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.