Politics over resorts come to the fore again in Munnar 

The latest controversy is about former Devikulam legislator S. Rajendran accusing CPI(M) leader K.V. Sasi of purchasing a resort in the Munnar hills through a shady deal

After a lull, politics over tourist resorts is occupying the centre stage of high-range life at Munnar in Idukki.

The latest round of controversy unfolds with former Devikulam legislator S. Rajendran, who has been at loggerheads with the CPI(M) leadership, accusing the CPI(M) leader and Munnar Cooperative Bank president K.V. Sasi of purchasing a resort in the Munnar hills through a shady deal about six months ago.

According to sources, the CPI(M)-governed Munnar Service Cooperative Bank purchased a resort in Munnar, which was undergoing revenue recovery procedures. The property comprising a 40,000-sq.ft building and one-acre land, located near Marthoma Church in Munnar town, was purchased for a price of ₹29.5 crore.

Mr. Rajendran alleged that Mr. Sasi, in association with former Electricity Minister M.M. Mani, decided to purchase the property at a price much higher than its market value. “The resort was facing a revenue recovery from the Idukki district cooperative bank. However, Mr. Sasi settled the case out of the way and bought the resort at ₹29.5 crore. A public auction would have fetched the property a maximum of ₹6-7 crore,“ Mr. Rajendran said.

He also accused Mr. Sasi and Mr. Mani of trying to convert the cooperative bank into a corporate entity. “It started as an institution to ensure the welfare of plantation workers in Munnar but gradually turned its focus to dealing with initiatives like an amusement park in Old Munnar without considering the environmental impact factor,” he added.

Responding to Mr. Rajendran’s statement, Mr. Sasi said that the resort purchase was made with approval from the bank director board and cooperative department. “Let him come out in the open with the evidence, if any,” said Mr. Sasi.

According to him, the cooperative department sanctioned ₹31 crore for the purchase of this three-star class resort. A gang led by the brother of Mr. Rajendran had tried selling it to a Tamil Nadu-based group and these allegations come from their frustration to execute the deal, said Mr. Sasi.

Mr. Mani, on the other hand, is already locked in a fierce war of words with Mr. Rajendran. The former legislator, on his part, has also spoken about receiving feelers from other mainstream parties including the Congress, BJP, CPI, Kerala Congress (M) and Aam Aadmi Party.