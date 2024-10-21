ADVERTISEMENT

Resolve waste management issues, beautify vicinity of Mavelikara station: NGO

Updated - October 21, 2024 05:58 pm IST - Mavelikara

The Hindu Bureau

The Kaitha Paristhithi Samithi has sought the intervention of Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager Manish Thaplyal to resolve waste management issues and beautify railway-owned areas near the Mavelikara railway station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The samithi has submitted a memorandum to Mr. Thaplyal, who visited the Mavelikara station on Monday.

It has urged the Railways to clean up the drains along the railway tracks and ensure that railway-owned lands and roads are kept litter-free.

Additionally, the samithi has demanded the construction of an entrance gate on the southern side of the station to make travel more convenient for passengers coming from areas such as Kayamkulam, Vallikunnam and Kattanam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US