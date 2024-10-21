GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Resolve waste management issues, beautify vicinity of Mavelikara station: NGO

Updated - October 21, 2024 05:58 pm IST - Mavelikara

The Hindu Bureau

The Kaitha Paristhithi Samithi has sought the intervention of Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager Manish Thaplyal to resolve waste management issues and beautify railway-owned areas near the Mavelikara railway station.

The samithi has submitted a memorandum to Mr. Thaplyal, who visited the Mavelikara station on Monday.

It has urged the Railways to clean up the drains along the railway tracks and ensure that railway-owned lands and roads are kept litter-free.

Additionally, the samithi has demanded the construction of an entrance gate on the southern side of the station to make travel more convenient for passengers coming from areas such as Kayamkulam, Vallikunnam and Kattanam.

Published - October 21, 2024 05:56 pm IST

