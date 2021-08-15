Resist fascist forces: Vasavan

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal receiving a Guard of Honor at the Independence Day Parade at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Kollam on Sunday.

KOTTAYAM

15 August 2021 23:04 IST

Minister takes I-Day salute in Kottayam and Veena George in Pathanamathitta

Minister for Cooperation V. N. Vasavann hoisted the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations at the District headquarters here on Sunday.

Delivering the Independence day message, Mr.Vasavan urged the people to fight the fascist forces who posed a threat to the Constitution of India. The Minister also inspected the Guard of honour and received salute during the ceremonial parade.

Platoons of the Kerala State Police, Kerala Excise and the Kerala Forest Departments marched during the parade.

Representatives of the health workers engaged in COVID-19 containment activities were also part of the ceremony.

District Collector P.K. Jayasree and District Police Chief D.Shilpa were also present at the function

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, Health Minister Veena George hoisted the national flag and gave the Independence day message. District Collector Divya S. Iyer and District Police Chief R.Nishanthini were also present. As many as three platoons of the Kerala State Police including the Kerala Women Police and one platoons each of Excise and the Forest Departments marched during the parade.