Resist efforts to create communal democracy, says Shamseer

December 19, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - KANNUR

Speaker A.N. Shamseer has expressed concern over efforts to establish communal democracy in the country.

Speaking at the state-level inauguration of the National Minorities Day observance organised by the Kerala State Commission for Minorities in Kannur on Monday, Mr. Shamseer laid stress on the constitutional vision of the nation that embraces all religions and contempt attempts to rewrite it and curtail minority benefits.

Mr. Shamseer urged people to oppose societal wrongs, citing the silence of religious scholars on issues such as dowry-related deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Commission for Minorities Chairman A.A. Rasheed presided over the function. Ramachandran Kadanapalli, MLA, and district panchayat president P.P. Divya were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.