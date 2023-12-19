Resist efforts to create communal democracy, says Shamseer

December 19, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - KANNUR

Speaker A.N. Shamseer has expressed concern over efforts to establish communal democracy in the country.

Speaking at the state-level inauguration of the National Minorities Day observance organised by the Kerala State Commission for Minorities in Kannur on Monday, Mr. Shamseer laid stress on the constitutional vision of the nation that embraces all religions and contempt attempts to rewrite it and curtail minority benefits.

Mr. Shamseer urged people to oppose societal wrongs, citing the silence of religious scholars on issues such as dowry-related deaths.

State Commission for Minorities Chairman A.A. Rasheed presided over the function. Ramachandran Kadanapalli, MLA, and district panchayat president P.P. Divya were present.