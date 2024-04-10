Resist attempts to divide people: Palayam Imam

April 10, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sharply critical of the attempts being made to screen the movie The Kerala Story in the State, Palayam Imam V. P. Suhaib Moulavi on Wednesday urged the people not to fall prey to “deliberate attempts” aimed at dividing communities that coexist in harmony.

Speaking at an Id-gah organised at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium here on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr, the Palayam Imam said the film is not based on facts. “Only one thing to say to those who promote such films — don’t become a tool in the hands of people who spread lies,” he said. The moulavi went on to add that anything that spreads hate among the people is not art. Art should not be something that causes division, he said.

He also urged the people to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Muslims across Kerala celebrated Id-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, marking the end of the Ramzan fast with Id prayers organised in public spaces and mosques. Candidates for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections were also seen attending the celebrations at venues across the State.

Wednesday’s Id celebrations also had on display striking examples of communal harmony. At Manjeri, Malappuram, the Id-gah was organised on the grounds of the CSI Nicholas Memorial Church.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who attended the Id prayers at Beemapally Dargah Shareef in Thiruvananthapuram, greeted all Keralites on the occasion. “I hope this celebration will instil in us a feeling of compassion and consideration for those who live on the margins of society, and we will take care of them,” he told reporters.

Thousands of people attended the Id-gahs organised at public spaces including the Kozhikode beach, Kaloor stadium premises and the Mrine Drive in Ernakulam, Jawahar municipal stadium at Kannur and the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Addressing the faithful at the Valiyapalli Juma Masjid, Vallakkadavu, Vallakkadavu Jama-at chief Imam Hafiz P. H. Abdul Ghaffar Moulavi said that one should acquire the habit of forgiveness and the seeking of refuge in prayers in a crisis through the self-purification through the month-long fast.