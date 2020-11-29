Resignation of Kerala Varma Principal accepted

Thrissur

29 November 2020

Vice Principal given charge

The Cochin Devaswom Board has accepted the resignation of A.P. Jayadevan, Principal of Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur. Following his resignation, the charge of Principal has been given to Vice Principal R. Bindu.

Prof. Jayadevan submitted his resignation in protest against the appointment of Dr. R. Bindu, former Mayor and wife of CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan, as Vice Principal.

The board appointed Dr. Bindu, associate professor and head of the English Department at the college, as Vice Principal on October 30 and the appointment had sparked a controversy. It had been alleged that such an appointment was illegal.

According to the appointment order, the Vice Principal has the responsibility to implement the decisions taken by the governing body. The Vice Principal has to coordinate development activities under KIIFB, Development Forum, and the PTA at the college. She has to take care of accreditation processes under the NIRF, NAAC, and the IQASC.

Prof. Jayadevan, in his resignation letter, alleged that he was not aware of the Vice Principal appointment and sharing of responsibilities would create confusion in running the college. A Vice Principal had been appointed for the first time in Sree Kerala Varma College. He would continue as teacher at the college.

Accepting his resignation, the board said the resignation had led to unnecessary controversies.