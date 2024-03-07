ADVERTISEMENT

Residents upset over lack of road link to Thripunithura metro station

March 07, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Inaugurating the Thripunithura station of the Kochi metro without road connectivity from S.N. Junction has shorn the event of its sparkle, said Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) chairman V.P. Prasad and convenor V.C. Jayendran.

They claimed that Thripunithura was the only station among the 25 along the metro line from Aluva without a road link allowing public transport access to it.

However, TRURA welcomed the extension of the metro link to Thripunithura terming it a positive development, especially in the light of the growing footfall at the Thripunithura railway station, where the number of passengers had exceeded a lakh a month, and income was in the range of ₹1.25 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TRURA remembered E. Sreedharan and then Kochi Metro Rail Limited Managing Director Elias George, who played a big role in extending the metro rail link to SN Junction.

The government led by late Oommen Chandy gave the green signal for the project. Later, interventions by M. Swaraj, former MLA, helped the extension of the metro rail link to Thripunithura. TRURA also called upon the authorities to decide on providing a road link to the new metro rail station at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US