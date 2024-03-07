GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents upset over lack of road link to Thripunithura metro station

March 07, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Inaugurating the Thripunithura station of the Kochi metro without road connectivity from S.N. Junction has shorn the event of its sparkle, said Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) chairman V.P. Prasad and convenor V.C. Jayendran.

They claimed that Thripunithura was the only station among the 25 along the metro line from Aluva without a road link allowing public transport access to it.

However, TRURA welcomed the extension of the metro link to Thripunithura terming it a positive development, especially in the light of the growing footfall at the Thripunithura railway station, where the number of passengers had exceeded a lakh a month, and income was in the range of ₹1.25 crore.

TRURA remembered E. Sreedharan and then Kochi Metro Rail Limited Managing Director Elias George, who played a big role in extending the metro rail link to SN Junction.

The government led by late Oommen Chandy gave the green signal for the project. Later, interventions by M. Swaraj, former MLA, helped the extension of the metro rail link to Thripunithura. TRURA also called upon the authorities to decide on providing a road link to the new metro rail station at the earliest.

