Residents up in arms against draft plan to widen roads under Amrut project in Kannur

May 08, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KANNUR

The Kannur Corporation’s draft plan to widen the existing roads under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) scheme in two wards of the civic body has triggered strong protest by residents.

The Corporation has proposed a ring road by widening the existing roads in Temple and Talap wards.

The residents have formed a ‘Save Talap Forum’ to resist the Corporation’s move.

Adv. Devdas Talap, secretary of the forum, said the Corporation had proposed a ring road in the draft plan. As part of this, a 16-metre road has been proposed that will start from the Old Bus Stand Junction towards Yogasala Road, passing through Olacherykavu and towards Sheen Bakery factory. It will then turn right towards the Sri Sundareswara Temple and join the national highway near Brownies Bakery. Similarly, another road has been proposed from Olacherykavu towards Gandhi Junction, from where it will turn left to join a 16-metre road. From Sheen Bakery Factory Junction towards Pannenpara, it has been proposed to widen the road to 18 metres.

He said both the wards were thickly populated, and that such a plan would affect several residents who would lose their houses and property. A large area in Olacherykavu, Sree Sundeswara Temple, and other institutions and establishments will also be affected.

Mr. Devdas said neither the councillor nor the Corporation had called a meeting before the draft plan was proposed. He added that such a plan had been proposed only to obtain the huge Central funds sanctioned under the Amrut project.

“We are not against development, but it is a basic practice to discuss such proposals with residents. However, no such discussions were held, and the residents were kept in the dark,” alleged Dr. T Kanchana Seetha, a resident of Olacherikavu. She said she would lose her property from two sides if the proposed 16-metre wide road was sanctioned.

Surjeeth, another resident, said he and his brother would lose a major portion of their houses. He added that there was no need to widen the road as there was no heavy traffic even during peak hours. It is wide enough to accommodate any traffic diversion in case of any rush in the town. “There is no proper study, and there is an ulterior motive behind such a proposal,” he alleged.

When contacted, M.P. Rajesh, councillor of Ward no. 47, said he had opposed the draft plan and had already registered his protest.

Mayor T.O. Mohanan said that the Corporation management committee had taken the initiative to convene a meeting in each zone to discuss and seek the views of residents. The projects will be implemented only after considering residents’ opinions. They have time till May 28 to file objections, he added.

