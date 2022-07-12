Residents to intensify protest against sand-mining at Thottappally

Saltwater intruding into o the leading channel of the Thottappally spillway through the collapsed shutter on Saturday. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

July 12, 2022 03:27 IST

Ssand-mining had increased the intensity of sea erosion in the area, say residents

Local residents under the aegis of Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi will intensify their protest against mineral-sand mining at Thottappally.

Suresh Kumar S., chairman of the Ekopana Samithi said the indiscriminate mineral sand-mining had increased the intensity of sea erosion in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Mineral sand-mining continues unabated at Thottappally pozhi (sandbar at sea mouth) and Thottappally harbour. If it continues like this, five grama panchayats- Purakkad, Thrikkunnapuzha, Arattupuzha, Ambalapuzha North and Ambalapuzha South will soon be wiped off the map in the near future. Already a number of houses were destroyed and several families got displaced by sea erosion. The government should immediately halt all mining activities at Thottappally and take measures to protect the shoreline," Mr. Kumar said.

According to officials, the sand from the pozhi is removed to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad into the sea. At the harbour, mining is done in the name of its development. The sand is being transported to Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML) and Indian Rare Earths Ltd (IREL).

Locals are not against the removal of sand from pozhi in a limited way, which is an annual process, but were opposed to the transportation of mineral-rich sand to KMML and IREL’s units at Chavara. Residents, especially fishers who are up in arms, allege the government is engaged in large-scale mineral sand-mining in the disguise of flood mitigation and harbour development.

The Ekopana Samithi has alleged massive corruption behind sand mining at Thottappally. "The number of trucks transporting sand from Thottappally has doubled in recent days. To our knowledge, some of these trucks are going to Tamil Nadu after night falls. There is hardly any system to observe the vehicles and examine the quantity of sand being transported. Authorities are engaged in blatant violation of CRZ rules, environment, traffic and labour laws. A probe should be conducted into the wealth of officials concerned in the irrigation, revenue, motor vehicles, police and Ports departments," Mr. Kumar alleged.

The sand mining has also led to a war of words between CPI district secretary T.J. Anjelose and Ambalapuzha MLA H. Salam on social media recently. While the CPI is opposed to sand mining, the CPI (M) is in favour of sand removal.