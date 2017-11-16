Residents’ stir enters eighth month

Residents of Narayanamangalam, near Kumbla here, are up in arms against the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco)’s proposed move to shift its outlet to their locality.

It has been more than seven months since an indefinite agitation was launched on April 2, a day after the Excise Department issued licence to shift the Bevco outlet at Kumbla to the residential area. The protesters are planning to approach the Kerala High Court against the move to flout the Supreme Court verdict.

“We are quite shocked about the lax attitude of the authorities concerned, who never bothered to hold parleys with the residents as the agitation entered the 228th day on Thursday,” Satya Sankara Bhat, who also represents the Kumbla division of the Kasaragod block panchayat, told a press conference here on Thursday.

Concerted effort

Setting aside political differences, the agitators, who include women and children, are determined to see that the move to shift the Bevco outlet is frustrated at all costs. “The area has a women’s college just under 200 metres away, a lower primary school, and an Anganwadi along the Kumbla-Seethangoli road,” Mr. Bhat said. The locality also has a temple and a sizeable number of labourers’ dwellings.

The lone bus station here is in front of the building where the Bevco is planning to shift their outlet from Kumbla, he said, asserting that the agitation, under the aegis of Nagarika Kriya Samithi, would continue till the Bevco decided to shift its outlet elsewhere, he said.