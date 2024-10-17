ADVERTISEMENT

Residents stage protest demanding construction of bridge

Published - October 17, 2024 10:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Kothad island staged a protest at Ferry Junction on Thursday, demanding that the government take steps to construct the long-overdue Chennur-Kothad bridge that was mulled around 40 years ago. The protesters kept away from work, while traders downed shutters on the day.

They alleged that the bridge remained a far cry, despite a final decision being taken in 2006. Earlier in the day, a group of children from the island lit torches as a mark of protest against the alleged inordinate delay in readying the bridge.

Most of the land needed for the bridge is available, while a portion of land at Chennur ought to be acquired. The agitation would continue until work began on the bridge, said a release from the bridge action council.

