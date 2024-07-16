Residents stage protest as Smart Road project comes to a standstill

Residents and traders on the Thyvila road near the Ayurveda college junction, one of the busiest parts of the capital city, staged a protest on July 16 over the tardy progress of the Smart Road project that has left them stranded for more than four months.

Work on the project that started early March has ground to a halt mid way with the concessionaire pulling out workers and supervisors, leaving behind leaking pipes and sewer lines and an unmotorable road. Commercial establishments on the once busy road have run into huge loss and are struggling to stay afloat while residents, especially senior citizens, find themselves trapped in their houses without vehicle access.

Terming it a gross violation of human rights, residents said the absence of a proper monitoring and review mechanism for the Smart City mission had crippled the project.

Traders who spoke up during the protest said they would have to down shutters and send home their employees if the government failed to address the issue. Shanti, a hotel owner who started business only a few months back, said customers had deserted her shop after the road work caused a sewer line in front of the building to burst.

No redressal

“They have not returned since, because of the stench from the leaking pipe. Despite repeated pleas, the workers did not plug the leak; instead they dumped earth and gravel on the pipe and levelled the road”. She said she would have to shut shop before long if the project remained at a standstill. Who will compensate my loss, she asks, tears welling up.

Residents point out that lakhs of litres of treated drinking water are flowing into the drain from pipes that have sprung leaks ever since the work on the road began. “The government exhorts citizens not to waste precious drinking water, yet the authorities have turned a blind eye to this criminal wastage”, says lawyer S.B. Sanalkumar, a local resident.

Residents face hardship

Addressing the protest, he said citizens in the area would be forced to take legal action if the government failed to address their plight and complete the project within a time frame. “Senior citizens have had to put off their hospital visits and medical check up by several months. The Fire and Rescue Services will have to be called in to rush a patient to hospital”.

Describing his plight, Jose G. Bernard, another resident said three of his commercial establishments on the road have had to down shutters. “Traffic police have warned us against parking our car on the main road but what are we to do?There seems to be no accountability in taking the project forward”.

Other residents also complained about the contractors leaving the scene after digging up the premises of houses to lay underground ducts for electric supply.

Mr. Sanalkumar said citizens would move the Human Rights Commission seeking immediate steps to address the situation.

Many residents also complained that people’s representatives who they had voted for, were turning a blind eye to their plight.

