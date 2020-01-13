Residents see red over debris storage

Local residents have expressed concern over the plan to bring debris of apartment complexes demolished through implosion at Maradu to a yard at Ezhupunna panchayat in the district.

Earlier, Aluva-based Prompt Enterprises had bagged the tender to remove the debris, weighing around 75,000 tonnes, for ₹35.16 lakh.

They identified three yards, Ezhupunna and Aroor in Alappuzha, and Kumbalam in Ernakulam, to store the debris till it is used for other purposes.

Before the demolition, the firm had brought some materials from the apartment complexes to yards last week. A few residents filed a complaint with the Ezhupunna panchayat against keeping debris there. The panchayat has since issued a stop memo to the firm.

Dust and pollution

Panchayat authorities said that people living near the yard in St. Raphaels ward were worried that the dumping of huge mounds of debris would cause high levels of dust and air pollution.

“The firm has taken a piece of land on lease. They have not yet sought permission from the grama panchayat for storing debris in the yard. In the meantime, we have received complaints from residents and the local body issued a stop memo to the private firm,” said M.K. Johnappan, vice president, Ezhupunna grama panchayat.

Firm’s response

Prompt Enterprises said they might not use the yard at Ezhupunna any further. “We had brought a few loads of plywood and other materials to the yard. However, we are not planning to use the yard for storing debris,” said Achyuth Joseph, partner of Prompt Enterprises.

Materials planned to be brought to yards mostly consist of concrete debris. Before transporting it to yards, concrete blocks will be cut using a rubble master crusher machine, imported from Austria.

Inspection in Aroor

Meanwhile, authorities with Aroor grama panchayat said that they had inspected the yard at Chandiroor. “A team led by the panchayat president visited the yard a couple of days ago after the firm brought some materials there. We have not received any complaints from the people there,” said K.R. Nandakumar, vice president, Aroor grama panchayat. He, however, said that the firm was yet to seek the permission of the local body to store debris in the yard.