Kerala

Residents protest against quarrying at Dhoni

Police in cahoots with quarrying lobby, they allege

Incessant granite quarrying at Dhoni near Malampuzha during the lockdown has ignited tension in the region, with local residents raising a banner of protest under the Dhoni Protection Council.

Residents of Dhoni told the district authorities that quarrying had destroyed peace in the region, and that they were living in constant fear.

Members of the Dhoni Protection Council accused the police of backing the quarrying lobby. They alleged that two quarries were being run in violation of all safety norms. They said quarrying had affected the stability of the hills and would cause potential landslips during the monsoon.

Although quarrying had been suspended in the initial days of the lockdown, it soon resumed as people’s attention shifted to other things. The movement of heavy vehicles to transport large granite boulders has damaged roads too.

The irate residents blocked the vehicles on Sunday morning. Later, the police intervened and sent them back after warning the drivers.

However, the council leaders alleged that the police action lacked genuineness, and that they were in cahoots with the quarrying lobby.

They demanded an end to quarrying in the region, saying that houses and agricultural crops were being badly affected by it.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 10:17:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/residents-protest-against-quarrying-at-dhoni/article31617326.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY