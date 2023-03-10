Residents of West Kochi, Vypeen hit by slack water transport, bridge repair work

March 10, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - KOCH

The construction of height gauge at either end of the Harbour Bridge, which resulted in the bridge being declared out of bounds for vehicles for 45 days could have been limited to a few days if a simple iron frame had been erected instead of huge concrete structures that are coming up at either end, according to residents of West Kochi.

They spoke of how repair work and height gauge construction of the bridge were taken up at a time when waterway connectivity from the city to West Kochi remained disrupted after one of the two roll on-roll off (ro-ro) vessels that operated in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi corridor was withdrawn from service in November following technical snag. This left motorists to jostle for space on the even otherwise crowded Mattanchery BOT bridge, causing congestion at junctions on both sides.

The situation turned worse on Thursday even as the sole ferry operated by the Kochi Corporation on the Vypeen-Fort Kochi stretch was withdrawn from service from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. after it developed technical snag.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), residents, and passenger associations were critical of the capital intensive design of the height gauge at a time when the State is reeling under severe cash crunch and ro-ro vessels and ferries were not operating scheduled trips.

Even as sources in the Public Works department (PWD) said that they had opted for the heavy, arch-like concrete design at either end of the Harbour Bridge, since there were instances of vehicles taller than the permitted limit crashing into the steel height gauges, damaging them, critics including former Mayor K.J. Sohan said that it could prove counter-productive in case people had to be evacuated in buses and other heavy vehicles in an emergency situation.

The PWD closed down the bridge one morning without notice, throwing into disarray the travel schedule of commuters from West Kochi, said Arafat Nazar, an office-bearer of Mattancherry Water Metro Action Council. “Even otherwise, commuters had been hit by State Water Transport Department ferries from the city not calling at Mattancherry jetty, citing shallow waters. The work to dredge the premises and to renovate the jetty complex are proceeding at a snail’s pace, despite acute commuting woes,” he added.

On the plight of commuters to and from West Kochi, Vypeen-Fort Kochi Passengers’ Association president Francis Chammany spoke of how the non-availability of spare parts for the ro-ro vessel in operation often resulted in components of the idling ro-ro (that is awaiting dry docking) vessel being salvaged. “The association will approach the High Court this month seeking its attention to the plight of tens of thousands of commuters affected due to inadequate water transport and choked roads/bridges to West Kochi,” he said.

Sources said that two-wheelers were being permitted through the Harbour Bridge following widespread protests.