Residents of Sinkukandam, 301 Colony plead for capture of Arikompan

March 30, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - IDUKKI

“Capture Arikompan!” pleaded 12-year-old A.J. Beviya as she sat at the forefront of the agitation demanding the capture of the wild tusker at Cement Palam, near Chinnakkanal, in Idukki in the scorching summer sun. “Until then, we cannot sleep or study peacefully,” she exclaimed.

Protesters from Sinkukandam and 301 Colony took out a protest march to the kumki camp at Cement Palam, near Sinkukandam, on Thursday morning. When the police blocked the march near the kumki camp, the protesters continued the road blockade on the Sinkukandam-Chinnakkanal route.

“Shame on you Forest department. Do you own land here? Do you own trees here? Please let us live in the land where we’re born” was one of the slogans raised at the protest venue.

Fr. Vijosh Mulloor, vicar of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Latin Church, Suryanelli who joined the agitation, said: “Before Mission Arikompan, two more tuskers were captured from Wayanad and Calicut and there was no court intervention to stop the missions. We suspect vested interests behind the Arikompan-related incidents,” said Fr. Mulloor.

Aleenamol Rajan, a resident of Sinkukandam, alleged vested interests behind the recent moves to evict people from Sinkukandam and 301 Colony. “For the past several days, people in this region had been expecting the capture of the wild tusker. We now realise that it was all a drama to cheat us,” she said.

P.N. Sunil, Idukki district committee member of the Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association (KIFA), said the protest would continue at Cement Palam. “We will not allow the return of the kumki elephants to the Muthanga elephant camp before darting Arikompan,” he said.

Chinnakkanal panchayat president Sini Baby said the panchayat would support the protesters. “All 13 wards in Chinnakkanal panchayat are facing human-elephant conflicts,” she said. “A high-level meeting soon will decide the future course of action on the Arikompan issue,” she added.

Meanwhile, a senior Forest department official said it had been decided that the kumki elephants would be stationed at Cement Palam until April 5. “The High Court-appointed expert committee will submit a report before the court on April 5. We will take further steps as per the court direction,” said the official.