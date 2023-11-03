Residents of P&T Colony likely to move into new homes by mid-November

November 03, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - KOCHI

The residents of P&T Colony at Gandhi Nagar will be shifted to the newly constructed apartment complex at Mundamveli by mid-November.

Though the Kochi Corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) had planned to shift them to their new dwelling units last month, the plan had to be shelved as power and water connections to the towers were delayed. It was a few days ago that connection to one of the units was provided. The Corporation had assigned door numbers to apartments to facilitate service connections, according to the authorities.

The civic body has said that the residents could be shifted to their new homes before November 15, said Bindu Sivan, councillor representing the Gandhi Nagar Division in the Corporation council.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation has identified 68 families for whom apartments will be allotted immediately. There were minor disputes over the eligibility of a few beneficiaries. Claims and counter-claims were also raised regarding the ownership of apartments. The civic authorities are in the process of allotting apartments to all eligible beneficiaries, she added.

There are 83 apartments in two towers. Each unit has a floor area of 375 sq ft. There are two bed rooms, a living-cum-dining room, kitchen and toilet in each apartment. The Corporation and the GCDA had been supporting residents to complete the formalities for owning the apartments. The residents will also be offered assistance to move into their new homes, said Ms. Sivan.

The houses that have come up illegally in the colony on the banks of the Perandoor canal will be demolished after the occupants move out of them, she said.

The civic authorities had earlier suggested that the area shall be cordoned off after removing all illegal encroachments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.