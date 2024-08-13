GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of P&T apartments seek permanent solution to their woes

Updated - August 13, 2024 01:27 am IST

Published - August 13, 2024 01:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of P&T Apartments are planning to raise the issue of the safety of the building before the joint inspection team that will visit the site at Mundamveli on Tuesday (August 13).

Officials of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Thrissur District Labour Contract Society, which constructed the apartments, will inspect the housing complex around 11 a.m. following residents’ complaints about leakage and other issues. They had listed the issues faced by them in a memorandum submitted to the authorities last month.

The residents are also worried about the 22-point dos and don’ts listed by the Kochi Corporation for them to follow while living in the apartments.

The civic body had asked them not to carry out any repair or modification in the pre-engineered building. They were also banned from striking hard or hitting any nails on the walls and hanging any heavy stuff from the ceiling or piling up materials on the floor, which may weigh over 1,000 kg, said Abhilash P. Parameswaran, chairperson of the residents’ association.

Life is quite strenuous inside the apartments as every resident is bound by several restrictions. Despite following instructions, the residents do not feel safe inside the housing units. Almost all apartment owners are confronted with one issue or another, he said.

The association wants to know how issues faced by apartment owners would be addressed. Also, officials should convince the residents of the maintenance of the building for the years to come. No cosmetic repair would be enough to protect the building, Mr. Parameswaran said.

The residents had earlier taken out a protest march to the GCDA office at Kadavanthra.

