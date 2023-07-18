Residents of Oommen Chandy Colony in Idukki mourn their beloved leader’s death

July 18, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - IDUKKI

Residents of Mannan tribal settlement, better known as ‘Oommen Chandy Colony’, under Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat in Idukki are mourning the departure of their beloved leader. The tribal settlement has a deep relationship with Oommen Chandy.

According to the residents, after a long protest led by former Congress leader Karimban Jose, the government allotted land for 39 tribal families there in 1974. Mr. Chandy was a Youth Congress leader then, and the government issued title deeds for the families thanks to the intervention of Mr. Chandy. Expressing their gratitude, the tribal people and Congress leaders named the Mazhuvadi ward ‘Oommen Chandy Colony.’ There is still a board at the entrance to the colony that prominently exhibits its name.

Mazhuvadi ward member and tribal head Sukumaran P.K. said: “It was Karimban Jose who had led the leaders who decided to name the colony ‘Oommen Chandy Colony’. However, Chandy sir opposed the move and said that there was no need to use his name. But the tribal people persisted and the colony was named so. Initially, 39 families settled here. Now, the number has increased to 97.”

“Mr. Chandy had a special relation with the people of the village. During the formation of the tribal settlement, Mr. Chandy stayed for three days in small huts in the village. Now, Oommen Chandy Colony is a familiar village in the district. During his visit in 2014 as a Chief Minister, Mr. Chandy allotted ₹1 crore for the development of the colony,” said Mr. Sukumaran.

“I had personally visited Mr. Chandy and informed him about my wish to contest in the local body elections. Mr. Chandy immediately intervened in the matter and directed the District Congress Committee president to allot a seat for me,” he added. In the election, Mr. Sukumaran won by a margin of 193 votes.

Former Idukki District Congress Committee (DCC) president Ibrahimkutty Kallar said that Mr. Chandy called him and requested to provide a seat for Mr. Sukumaran. “Chandy sir only requested to provide a seat to the tribal head. The intervention showed his years-long affection for the tribal settlement,” said Mr. Kallar.

