Residents of Mundamveli apartments seek rectification measures

Residents of P&T Apartment complex at Mundamveli took out a march to the office of the Greater Cochin Development Authority demanding rectification measures at the complex.

They had been complaining about leakage in the roof of the buildings and flooded corridors. They had also complained about the overflowing septic tanks of the apartment complex.

Rahul Mankoottathil, State president of the Indian Youth Congress, inaugurated the protest meeting.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, and Ernakulam DCC president Muhammad Shiyas attended.

