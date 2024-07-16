GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of Mundamveli apartments seek rectification measures

Published - July 16, 2024 01:51 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A protest march organised by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee on Monday against the poor construction of the apartment complex at Mundamveli to rehabilitate erstwhile residents of P&T Colony. The party has alleged corruption in the construction work.

A protest march organised by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee on Monday against the poor construction of the apartment complex at Mundamveli to rehabilitate erstwhile residents of P&T Colony. The party has alleged corruption in the construction work. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Residents of P&T Apartment complex at Mundamveli took out a march to the office of the Greater Cochin Development Authority demanding rectification measures at the complex.

They had been complaining about leakage in the roof of the buildings and flooded corridors. They had also complained about the overflowing septic tanks of the apartment complex.

Rahul Mankoottathil, State president of the Indian Youth Congress, inaugurated the protest meeting.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, and Ernakulam DCC president Muhammad Shiyas attended.

