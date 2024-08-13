ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Goshree islands stage protest

Published - August 13, 2024 06:18 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Goshree islands staged a dharna in front of the office of the Deputy Transport Commissioner here on Monday under the banner of the Federation of Residents’ Associations’ Apex Councils in Goshree Islands (FRAG) against the inordinate delay in permitting city entry of buses from the isles, over a year since a draft notification was published.

The buses now terminate services at High Court Junction. Alleging that there was undue delay on the part of the Motor Vehicles department, the protesters demanded speedy measures to finalise permits for 20 buses that had sought extension of operations from the isles to various routes in the city.

They expressed concern at inadequate bus connectivity from the isles to the city, two decades since the trio of Goshree bridges were opened.

