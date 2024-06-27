ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Edavanakad in Kerala block road protesting against flooding due to sea incursion

Updated - June 27, 2024 11:34 am IST

Published - June 27, 2024 11:16 am IST - KOCHI

Angry at flooding of houses in sea incursion, more than 300 residents of Edavanakad in Ernakulam blockade arterial Vypeen-Munambam road, bringing traffic to a standstill

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rains and swelling waves have flooded several houses in the region. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Angry at flooding of houses in sea incursion since June 25, more than 300 residents of Edavanakad in Ernakulam district of Kerala have blockaded the arterial Vypeen-Munambam road, bringing traffic to a standstill on June 27 morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blockade started around 8 a.m. as the peak hour approached. Hundreds of vehicles had been caught in the blockade, said Sunny M. from Njarakkal who was riding a two-wheeler.

People have vowed not to call off the blockade until the authorities intervened to find a solution to incessant flooding of around 200 houses, said V.K. Iqbal, vice president of the panchayat.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the District Collector met the residents on June 26 but did not give any assurance on what actions will be taken immediately to contain the flooding.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Heavy rains and swelling waves have flooded houses for three days and weather authorities have sent our fresh warnings for another three days as Kerala’s coasts will be under the influence of a cyclonic wind and rain formation.

Situation is equally bad in Chellanam panchayat, located south of Edavanakad. Around 300 houses here were flooded in high tide in the village on June 26.

The situation is expected to get worse with the high tide hours approaching, said V.T. Sebastian of Chellanam who is leading a people’s campaign to erect protection wall for the coast.

Mr. Iqbal said people have been demanding prevention of sea erosion since the Ockhi cyclonic storms hit Kerala coast. But no action has been taken so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US