Residents near river banks in Kannur asked to move to safer places

Residents living on the banks of Iritty and Irikkur rivers here have been instructed to move to safer places in view of the rising water levels in the two rivers.

District Collector T.V. Subhash directed the families to shift as incessant rain continued in the district on Thursday. He also called upon the people living in landslip-prone areas in the hill areas to shift to safer areas.

The authorities said that water in the rivers in the district is likely to rise unexpectedly because of the torrential rain in Mananthavady area in Wayanad for the past three days.

