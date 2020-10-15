Residents near Kannur Cantonment area seek action against DSC personnel

KANNUR

15 October 2020 01:29 IST

Residents near the Kannur Cantonment area have demanded legal action against Army personnel for carrying out house survey and collecting details without prior intimation.

They lodged a complaint with the civil and military authorities, including the District Collector, on Wednesday. They said Kannur DSC personnel had arrived in military uniform at Aiyakkara-Kilashi, Anchukandikunnam and Thavakkara areas of the Kannur Corporation with out informing them in advance. The complainants expressed apprehension that the information documented would be used against them.

