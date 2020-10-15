Kerala

Residents near Kannur Cantonment area seek action against DSC personnel

Residents near the Kannur Cantonment area have demanded legal action against Army personnel for carrying out house survey and collecting details without prior intimation.

They lodged a complaint with the civil and military authorities, including the District Collector, on Wednesday. They said Kannur DSC personnel had arrived in military uniform at Aiyakkara-Kilashi, Anchukandikunnam and Thavakkara areas of the Kannur Corporation with out informing them in advance. The complainants expressed apprehension that the information documented would be used against them.

