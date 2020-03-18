Residents join drive against pandemic

Residents associations in the district have come out with various efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring cleanliness within their surroundings.

While some associations have distributed hand sanitisers, liquid soaps and masks, almost every unit has become part of the government’s ‘Break the Chain’ campaign by providing facilities to wash hands at common places.

Residents near the Government Medical College Hospital are leaving no stone unturned in adopting precautionary steps.

The Sanjeevani Apartment, located around 300 m from the hospital where several COVID-19 positive and suspected patients have been admitted, has been witnessing an intensified sanitation regime of late.

Frequent disinfection

Common facilities are disinfected at frequent intervals.

“Besides being in the close vicinity of the hospital, we also have residents who work or study at the medical college. Under the circumstances, we have been cleaning the lift every two hours. In addition, we have made it mandatory for those entering the premises to wash their hands using sanitisers or handwash at the entrance.

The security staff have been directed to enforce the practice for residents, visitors, food deliverers and others,” says Joyas Jose, treasurer of the TRIDA Sanjeevani Apartment Owners Association.

The association has also evolved a plan to deal with exigencies such as urgent medical care for symptomatic persons.

The Janamaithri Suraksha Samithi of the Medical College police, an umbrella forum of 125 residents associations in the station limits, has also been playing an active role in spreading information. Committee convener Lambodharan Nair, who is also the president of the Murinjapalam Eanthivila Residents Association, said that experts from the medical college had been leading sensitisation programmes, which helped bust misconceptions.

He said some hospitals in the region had also been supporting the residents associations by supplying hand sanitisers and other protective items.

On alert

The Federation of Residents’ Associations Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT), the apex body of residents associations in the district, has also been in the forefront of coordinating the activities.

According to FRAT chairman M.S. Venugopal, all associations have been advised to remain vigilant and inform health authorities and the nearest police stations of the arrival of residents from abroad in case they did not do it themselves.

“Many such instances have been reported from Pangappara and Sreekaryam. But, we do not endorse any tendency to ostracise such people,” he said.