Residents intensify protest against mineral sand-mining at Thottappally

Residents have intensified protests against mineral sand-mining at Thottappally here. Earlier this week, members of the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Samyuktha Samara Samithi (KGVSSS) blocked trucks transporting sand from Thottappally. The police arrested the protesters, who were later released on bail.

On Wednesday, office-bearers of the KGVSSS met District Collector Alex Varghese and demanded an immediate end to sand-mining at Thottappally pozhi.

In July 2024, the State government granted permission to Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) to extract mineral-rich sand from the Thottappally pozhi and spillway channel to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad to the sea during monsoon. It is the fifth year in a row that the KMML has been allowed to extract mineral sand from Thottappally. This time, the KMML struck a separate deal with Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), making it a joint venture.

KGVSSS vice-chairman Suresh Kumar S. alleged that the companies had extracted over two lakh cubic metre of sand from Thottappally this year. “The government has permitted the extraction of 1.21 lakh cubic metres of sand. However, the companies have already extracted an additional of 80,000 cubic metres of sand. They should redeposit the excess sand extracted from Thottappally,” said Mr. Kumar, who is also the chairman of the Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi (KGVES).

1,183 days of protest

The KGVSSS urged the Collector to prevent mining and transportation of sand at night and ban “sea washing” using heavy machinery at Thottappally. Meanwhile, the indefinite relay satyagraha being staged under the aegis of the KGVES against the mineral sand-mining completed 1,183 days on Wednesday.

KGVSSS chairman Anil B. Kalathil and general convener T. A Hameed were part of the team that met the Collector.