Residents in Ernakulam’s coastal panchayats raise concerns about coastal highway project in the wake of recent flooding

Residents in coastal panchayats in the district have been expressing concern about the ambitious coastal highway project in the wake of last week’s bout of flooding that resulted in the inundation of houses and road segments in the areas.

Pointing to a sand heap along the coast at Edavanakkad’s Aniyil beach, M.D. Jibin, a resident in the area, said a part of the coastal road passed through the spot where the sand heap had formed during heavy waves that hit the shore last Monday.

Jackson Pollayil of Alappuzha said coastal areas were constantly vulnerable to sea erosion. He cited the example of Ambalappuzha coast, where there was only a short distance between National Highway 66 and the beach. There were several such coastal segments along the proposed 625-km coastal highway, he added.

However, Vypeen MLA K. N. Unnikrishnan said the coastal highway, expected to cost around ₹6,500 crore, was being planned in a scientific manner. Meetings with stakeholders are currently on and it has been completed in Vypeen.

The problem of sea erosion was common to all segments of the coast along Kerala and not specific to Ernakulam, he added. Mr. Unnikrishnan said the highway had been planned, taking all contingencies into consideration. He said the Union government was not supporting many coastal projects as it used to in the past.

Fort Kochi-Chellanam Janakiya Vedi, a people’s movement demanding tetrapod walls for the entire coastal segment between South Chellanam and Fort Kochi, said the problem of sea erosion had been addressed partially with a small reach of the tetrapod wall. Vedi spokesperson V.T. Sebastian said the coastal highway would face the problem of sea erosion and tetrapod walls could be the answer. The Janakiya Vedi will organise a day-long fast and blockade of the coastal road in Chellanam on July 5, demanding tetrapod wall and erection of sea groynes to protect the coast.

