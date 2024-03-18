ADVERTISEMENT

Residents detain group at Pulluvila on suspicion of child abduction

March 18, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Local people detained a group of men and women at Pulluvila in the Kanjiramkulam police station limits on Sunday evening on suspicion of being involved in child abduction. The group was later rescued by the police and taken to the Kanjiramkulam police station.

According to the police, there were eight adults, including four men and four women, and five children in the group. The group reportedly engaged in begging in the area.

The police said the children belonged to the couples in the group. Two members of the group were from Idukki, while two others hailed from Tenkasi. The rest belonged to Andhra Pradesh, the police said. They were later transferred to a hospital for medical examination.

