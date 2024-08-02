Residents demand construction of elevated highway in Kayamkulam

Residents of Kayamkulam are on the warpath demanding the construction of an elevated highway between Chirakkadavam and Shaheedar Masjid Junction on National Highway (NH) 66.

People under the aegis of Janakeeya Samara Samithi formed a human chain between Chirakkadavam and Shaheedar Masjid Junction recently. It was inaugurated by former Member of Parliament Sebastian Paul.

Residents said the ongoing widening of the NH would split Kayamkulam town into two parts. They said that road users, especially elderly people and students, would face significant hardships crossing the NH.

In Lok Sabha

K.C. Venugopal, MP, earlier this week demanded in the Lok Sabha that the issues faced by the people of Alappuzha due to NH development should be resolved immediately. Mr. Venugopal urged the Centre to send a high-level team from the National Highways Authority of India to the district to look into the anomalies in the road construction.

He said the NH development in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency would divide the towns of Kayamkulam, Haripad, and Ambalappuzha into two, causing inconvenience to the public. People will find it difficult to access essential services during emergencies. The road development is taking place without constructing adequate underpasses, he said.

Mr. Venugopal suggested designing a pillar-elevated highway and two-lane service roads on both sides between Chirakkadavam and Shaheedar Masjid junction to resolve the issues faced by the people and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Declared support

Several political fronts and parties, including the Left Democratic Front, United Democratic Front and National Democratic Alliance, religious and social organisations, traders and others have declared support for the demand.

Kayamkulam municipal chairperson P. Sasikala, Janakeeya Samara Samithi chairperson Abdul Hameed, convener Dhinesh Chandana, people’s representatives- K. Pushapadas, A.P. Shahjahan, A.J. Shahjahan, leaders of various political parties, socio-cultural organisations and others took part in the human chain.

