Residents demand action against illegal waste dumping

Garbage heaps, including plastic waste, have become a regular sight along the CSI Tamil Church lane in Chemmanmukku, causing inconvenience to residents and pedestrians. While multiple complaints have been raised, there has been no effort on the part of authorities to address the issue permanently.

According to residents, unchecked garbage dumping has been going on for a long while and it has become very difficult to walk on the road due to the unbearable stink. “With monsoon setting, the condition is expected to go from bad to worse as waterlogging is a serious issue in many parts. Very soon the garbage will get mixed with rainwater and flow from roadside to other parts, leaving us vulnerable to infectious diseases,” said a resident.

Since it is a road that connects residential areas to the Chemmanmukku-Ayathil road, a lot of people, including school students, regularly use the route. “Several students of Vimala Hridaya Girls Higher Secondary School, Krist Raj Higher Secondary School and LMS Lower Primary School have to use the road on a daily basis. While the condition of the road is pathetic, the stretch has also attracted packs of stray dogs. Residents of Divya Nagar here has been struggling with stray dog menace for several months and without clearing the garbage heaps it cannot be tackled,” said the residents.

While the road was cleared by the Corporation authorities a couple of times, the dumping resumed very soon and within in a few days the margins were heaped high with garbage.

According to the Divya Nagar Residents’ Association, the lack of surveillance cameras and proper enforcement measures are the main reasons for illegal waste dumping. The road also lacks street lights and the association has approached the district administration and Kollam Corporation demanding a permanent solution to the problem.

