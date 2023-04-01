ADVERTISEMENT

Residents bordering Mahe, Karnataka do not feel the pinch of fuel cess

April 01, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

When people across Kerala feel the pinch of the additional cess of ₹2 imposed by the State government on fuel, which came into effect on Saturday, it hardly bothers the people sharing the borders with Mahe and Karnataka.

The cess has raised the price of a litre of petrol to ₹108.20 and diesel to ₹97.12 in Kannur and ₹108.80 and ₹97.69 respectively in Kasaragod. In comparison, the price of petrol is ₹14.40 and diesel ₹13.40 lesser in Mahe when compared with the prices in Kerala. The prices in Mahe being ₹93.80 and ₹83.72 respectively.

In areas in Karnataka near the Kerala border such as Virajpet, petrol costs ₹103.47 and diesel ₹89.10, Talapady ₹101.13, ₹87.11, Puthur ₹101.56, ₹87.52, and Sulia ₹101.99, ₹87.91.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Sujith, secretary of the Mahe Petroleum Dealers Association, says unlike in the past there was not much rush at the fuel stations and it was a normal day. Sales are usually high at the six bunks on the national highway in Mahe with each selling 12,000 litres of petrol and 40,000 litres of diesel a day.

However, the Mahe police are cautious and have deputed enough policemen to control traffic in case of a rush to fill fuel.

However, there is concern that the rate differences may encourage smuggling of fuel into Kerala. Recently, the Dharmadam police seized 10,000 litres of petrol and before that the New Mahe police also seized fuel when efforts were made to smuggle it in trucks and water tankers.

Thalassery Assistant Commissioner of Police Arun K. Pavithran said the police were on alert and intensified patrolling and checking vehicles crossing the border into the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US