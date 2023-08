August 02, 2023 05:41 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Kozhikode

The Residents Apex Council of Kozhikode has demanded stringent steps to control drug mafia in the State. The council has offered to cooperate with the police to monitor activities of individuals with criminal tendencies among migrant workers. Residents’ associations can help the police collect details of migrant labourers residing within every police station limits, monitor them, and put an end to anti-social activities in rented houses, the council said in a press release.

